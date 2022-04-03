RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

RLJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

RLJ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,471. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.99%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,955,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,953,000 after acquiring an additional 402,540 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,303,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 518,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,344,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,845,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

