Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

HOOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.90.

HOOD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. 19,501,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,277,291. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $232,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $3,148,358,000. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $470,317,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $858,893,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405,975 shares during the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

