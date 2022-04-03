Rocket Vault 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the US dollar. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00049789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.03 or 0.07512440 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,349.84 or 1.00085607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00046475 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

