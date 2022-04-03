Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,064 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,529,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 216,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.76. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $169.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCKY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocky Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

