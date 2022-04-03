Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROG. CJS Securities cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Rogers stock opened at $272.80 on Friday. Rogers has a 12 month low of $172.84 and a 12 month high of $274.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rogers by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter valued at $3,870,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Rogers by 12.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

