Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$77.00 at National Bankshares

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$72.08.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$71.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$56.00 and a 1 year high of C$71.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.08.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

