Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.81. 903,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,861. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,375,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,645,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rollins by 609.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 2,645.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,448 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

