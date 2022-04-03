Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Trading Up 0.3%

Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,015,000.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

