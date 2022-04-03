Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $130.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $90.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.38. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,510,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 160,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 71,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

