Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Water in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

CWCO stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 392,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,618 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 38,835 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 43,260 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

