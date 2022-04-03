Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €2.90 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.19) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.00 ($4.40) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.18) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.95) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.84) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.80 ($4.18) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.92 ($4.30).

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($5.79) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($6.87).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

