Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Price Target to C$3.50

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SGSVF opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

