Royal Bank of Canada Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$79.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins raised shares of Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.09.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$72.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$21.21 billion and a PE ratio of 36.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.34. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$52.22 and a 1-year high of C$73.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

