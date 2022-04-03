Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 360 ($4.72) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LGEN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 330 ($4.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.49) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 351.60 ($4.61).

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 271.20 ($3.55) on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 273.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.77.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 789 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,288.10 ($2,997.25). Also, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,046 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £3,169.38 ($4,151.66). Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,610.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

