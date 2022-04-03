Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.75.

TSE:BB opened at C$8.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of -7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of C$7.46 and a 52-week high of C$24.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.17.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

