Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
