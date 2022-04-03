RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 561,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,511. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 25.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 64,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 113.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 347,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 185,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

