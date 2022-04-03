Rupee Price Up 177.8% Over Last 7 Days (RUP)

Rupee (RUP) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Rupee has traded up 177.8% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a total market cap of $147,316.59 and $92.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00025593 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.