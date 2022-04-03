Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to C$37.25

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.00 to C$37.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.54.

RUSMF stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

