Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Mercury Systems worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,915 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 293.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,059,000 after acquiring an additional 740,222 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 67.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,818,000 after acquiring an additional 499,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $65.74 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 156.52, a P/E/G ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRCY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

