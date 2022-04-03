Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,661 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Colliers International Group worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 102,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.

Shares of CIGI opened at $130.66 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $158.42. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.01.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

