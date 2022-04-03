Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives $36.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,928,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,184,000 after purchasing an additional 142,192 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,169,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,913 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RYAN traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,156. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

