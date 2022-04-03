Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.53) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.78.

Get Ryanair alerts:

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.60. 809,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,566. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.52. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $74.12 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 26.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,636,000 after purchasing an additional 237,115 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 12.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter worth $91,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair (Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.