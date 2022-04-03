Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Down to $35.02

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.02, but opened at $34.19. Ryerson shares last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 10,038 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Ryerson alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ryerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 941,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 122,294 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.