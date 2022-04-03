Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RHP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.33.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of RHP traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $94.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,587. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average of $87.39.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,962,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,314,000 after buying an additional 95,557 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.