Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.29

Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.29 and traded as low as $25.22. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 1,110 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.
