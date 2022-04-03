Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

SACH opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.24. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 42.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 2,016.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 44,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

