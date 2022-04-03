Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 42.64%.

Shares of SACH opened at $5.23 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SACH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 2,016.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 44,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sachem Capital by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.