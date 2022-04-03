Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of SFE stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 48.7% in the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 965,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 316,209 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 277.9% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 87,390 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 151.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

