Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of SFE stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
