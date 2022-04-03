Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $23.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.70.

Several brokerages have commented on SBH. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $15.48. 1,274,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.45. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $99,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

