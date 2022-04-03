Sandip Rana Sells 5,000 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total transaction of C$1,007,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,512,689.34.

Shares of FNV traded up C$5.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$204.76. The stock had a trading volume of 276,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,497. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$158.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$216.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$187.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$177.83. The firm has a market cap of C$39.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.55. The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$413.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.5000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$179.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$144.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$194.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$195.79.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

