Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Cormark

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

CVE STC opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.53 and a 1-year high of C$5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.85.

Sangoma Technologies ( CVE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$65.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

