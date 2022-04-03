Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Cormark

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.
CVE STC opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.53 and a 1-year high of C$5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.85.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
