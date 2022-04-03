Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Short Interest Update

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after buying an additional 310,760 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 48.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Sanmina by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sanmina by 377.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 17.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

SANM opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.