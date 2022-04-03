Sara Watts Acquires 3,164 Shares of Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ) Stock

Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ – Get Rating) insider Sara Watts bought 3,164 shares of Trajan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.19 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,090.00 ($7,586.46).
The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.21.
Trajan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
