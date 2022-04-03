Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Stock Price Down 19.1%

Shares of Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Rating) fell 19.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.09. 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72.

Savills Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVLPF)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

