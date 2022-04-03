Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) PT Lowered to €175.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €180.00 ($197.80) to €175.00 ($192.31) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($164.84) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.