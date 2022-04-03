Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Holdings Boosted by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 56,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 340,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 75,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 641,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $32.49. 567,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,209. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

