Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Gap Down to $93.63

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $93.63, but opened at $91.01. Science Applications International shares last traded at $91.80, with a volume of 421 shares changing hands.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Science Applications International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

