Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.64.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average of $67.52. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.88.

Scientific Games ( NASDAQ:SGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.03 per share, with a total value of $377,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,163,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,803,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after buying an additional 1,487,919 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,494,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,227,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,075,000 after buying an additional 522,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

