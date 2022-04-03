SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Short Interest Update

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,500 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 909,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth $21,478,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth $24,938,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth $2,817,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 47,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.32. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

