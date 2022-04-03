SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.60.

Shares of SE opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.42 and its 200-day moving average is $227.61. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SEA will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SEA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

