Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.99

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.99 and traded as high as C$23.80. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$23.78, with a volume of 111,219 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 2,378.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

