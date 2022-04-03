Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $6.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.46 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $84.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average is $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 3.87. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $452,878.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 532,241 shares of company stock valued at $38,982,272. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

