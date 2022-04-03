Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $10.18 on Friday. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Security National Financial by 5,683.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Security National Financial by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Security National Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Security National Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

