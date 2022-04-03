ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) to report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.08. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,583,000 after buying an additional 166,071 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,484,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,992,000 after purchasing an additional 460,493 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,420,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,689,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,260. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $97.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average of $83.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

