ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of SFBS opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

