Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) PT Lowered to $5.00

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 121.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shapeways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE SHPW opened at $2.26 on Friday. Shapeways has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Shapeways during the third quarter worth $5,775,000. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Shapeways by 1,133.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 629,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 578,261 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Shapeways during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shapeways during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Shapeways during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

