Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) PT Lowered to $5.00

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 121.24% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shapeways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
Shares of NYSE SHPW opened at $2.26 on Friday. Shapeways has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97.
About Shapeways (Get Rating)
Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
