Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 136.22% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Sharecare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
Shares of SHCR opened at $2.54 on Friday. Sharecare has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.
About Sharecare (Get Rating)
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
