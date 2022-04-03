SharedStake Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $478.00 (SGT)

SharedStake (SGT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, SharedStake has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SharedStake coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SharedStake has a market cap of $4,639.40 and approximately $478.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049731 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.37 or 0.07544105 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,411.64 or 1.00199623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00054640 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake launched on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

