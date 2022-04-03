Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $110.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 751,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 41,897 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 174,370 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 428,350 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

